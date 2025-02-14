YouTuber-podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) has approached the Supreme Court, requesting the consolidation of several FIRs filed against him for making a 'parental sex' remark during a guest appearance on Samay Raina's YouTube show India’s Got Latent. Reportedly, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, after hearing a mention from Allahabadia’s lawyer, confirmed that the matter would be listed for a hearing shortly. The controversy erupted when Allahbadia posed an inappropriate question to a contestant on the show, which quickly went viral: “Would you watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life, or join in once and stop it forever?” This sparked widespread outrage. Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Did Urvashi Rautela, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh Unfollow BeerBiceps on Instagram Amid Legal Drama Over ‘India’s Got Latent’ Episode?

Ranveer Allahbadia Approaches Supreme Court Amid 'India's Got Latent' Controversy

Ranveer Allahbadia's Viral Video

