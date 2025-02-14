YouTuber-podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) has approached the Supreme Court, requesting the consolidation of several FIRs filed against him for making a 'parental sex' remark during a guest appearance on Samay Raina's YouTube show India’s Got Latent. Reportedly, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, after hearing a mention from Allahabadia’s lawyer, confirmed that the matter would be listed for a hearing shortly. The controversy erupted when Allahbadia posed an inappropriate question to a contestant on the show, which quickly went viral: “Would you watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life, or join in once and stop it forever?” This sparked widespread outrage. Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Did Urvashi Rautela, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh Unfollow BeerBiceps on Instagram Amid Legal Drama Over ‘India’s Got Latent’ Episode?

Ranveer Allahbadia Approaches Supreme Court Amid 'India's Got Latent' Controversy

Ranveer Allahbadia controversy | YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia approaches the Supreme Court to club multiple FIRs lodged against him across India over his recent inappropriate comments. Advocate Abhinav Chandrachud mentions the matter before the Supreme Court saying that mutiple… — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2025

Ranveer Allahbadia's Viral Video

“Would you watch your parents have sex everyday of your life or would you join in once ” - Ranveer Allahbadia trying to be 'dank' This is the same guy who won an award from the Government of India and was officially felicitated by the Prime Minister. 🤢🤢 pic.twitter.com/DHdbtwvuxi — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) February 9, 2025

