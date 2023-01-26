Today, on 26th January 2023, India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day and patriotism is in the air. Having said that, on this special occasion, many celebrities took to their social media and extended heartfelt wishes to their fans. Right from Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi to R Madhavan, stars wished 'Happy Republic Day' to all. Check it out. Republic Day 2023 Quotes and Messages: Share Wishes, Greetings, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS With Your Family and Friends on Gantantra Diwas.

Akshay Kumar

Happy Republic Day to all of you. A day to mark our proud heritage. This year, this day is going to be most special for me. You’ll soon know why. Jai Hind. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 26, 2023

Chiranjeevi

Fondly Remembering & Saluting our founding fathers for the invaluable gift of independence and for one of the greatest constitutions of the world! 🙏🙏 May our Motherland 🇮🇳 be prosperous forever!! 💐 Happy 74th Republic Day to All of us Indians!! 💐🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 26, 2023

R Madhavan

Wish you all a very very Happy Republic Day. Sing the anthem aloud and proud. pic.twitter.com/ZpyHISAm0D — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 26, 2023

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Allu Arjun

Happy 74th Republic Day to all my Indians . Let’s celebrate the implementation of our constitution which has been running our nation 🇮🇳 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 26, 2023

Mohanlal

As the Republic of India turns 74, let us pledge our continued loyalty to our Motherland. Proud of our heritage and united in diversity, let us celebrate our nation with grand festivities and patriotic fervour. Happy #RepublicDay to all! pic.twitter.com/9c6rVa4XZe — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) January 26, 2023

Kapil Sharma

Wish you all a very happy republic day 🇮🇳🙏 #JaiHind — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 26, 2023

