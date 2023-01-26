Republic Day of India is celebrated every year on January 26 with festivities and patriotic fervour all around the country. The day is celebrated to remember the day when the Constitution of India came into effect on 26 January 1950 after India gained independence after a very long freedom struggle. According to historical records, the constitution was adopted by the Indian Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, but came into effect on January 26, 1950. The date, January 26, was chosen as the date for Republic Day as it was on that day in 1930 when the Indian National Congress proclaimed the Declaration of Indian Independence. As we celebrate Republic Day 2023, we have compiled Republic Day 2023 quotes and messages, Gantantra Diwas wishes, greetings, images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can share with family and friends. Scroll down to download and share these greetings.

Republic Day is very significant for every citizen of the country, as India's constitution was formally adopted in 1950. This replaced the British colonial Government of India Act (1935). Most importantly, the Preamble to the Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950, establishing fundamental rights that all citizens of this country should enjoy. On this special occasion, share these Republic Day 2023 quotes and messages as sayings, wishes, greetings, images, HD wallpapers and SMS on Gantantra Diwas. Republic Day 2023 Date in India: Know the History, Significance and Celebrations of the Day on Which the Constitution of India Came Into Effect.

Republic Day 2023 Quotes and Messages

Quote Reads: Let Us Together Commence a Journey of Peace, Harmony, and Progress in South Asia. – Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Quote Reads: Faith Is the Bird That Feels the Light When the Dawn Is Still Dark. – Rabindranath Tagore

Quote Reads: The Sanctity of Law Can Be Maintained Only So As Long as It Is the Expression of the Will of the People. – Bhagat Singh

Quote Reads: Let New India Arise Out of Peasants’ Cottage, Grasping the Plough, Out of Huts, Cobbler and Sweeper. – Swami Vivekananda

Quote Reads: Democracy Is Not Merely a Form of Government. It Is Primarily a Mode of Associated Living, of Conjoint Communicated Experience. It Is Essentially an Attitude of Respect and Reverence Towards Fellow Men. – BR Ambedkar

Republic Day 2023 Wishes & Greetings To Celebrate the Day Indian Constitution Came Into Effect

The drafting committee enrolled the new constitution under the leadership and guidance of Dr BR Ambedkar. The day signifies the right spirit of Independent India. Happy Republic Day 2023!

