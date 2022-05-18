Takashi Sano, who has previously written and directed the anime shorts Rick and Morty vs. Genocider and Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil), has been roped in to direct an anime series for the grandfather-grandson duo. Reports suggest that Adult Swim has greenlit a new project titled Ricky and Morty: The Anime with the director on board. Better Call Saul: Animated Spinoff Announced for Bob Odenkirk's Breaking Bad Show; Will Be Produced by Rick and Morty Animators!

