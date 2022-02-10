Better Call Saul is returning this year with its sixth and final season, but that's not all. The saga of Better Call Saul will be taking an animated form as well. Spinoff based on Jimmy's younger years will be produced by Rick and Morty animators and is titles Slippin Jimmy. It will consist of six episodes, with each paying an homage to a different movie genre.

Check Out The Announcement Below:

