In his latest #AskSachin session, a fan asked the cricketer to tell him about the time he met Suriya, and shared the picture they were talking about. Sachin said they both were shy and hesitant at first, but ended up having a good talk. Suriya will next be seen in the film Kanguva, which also stars Disha Patani. Suriya 42 Now Titled Kanguva! Suriya and Disha Patani’s Upcoming Tamil Film to Release Soon - Reports.

View #AskSachin Tweets Here:

We both were very shy initially and didn't want to disturb each other but ended up having a good chat. #MutualAdmiration@Suriya_offlhttps://t.co/Q7tNqoahNe

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 21, 2023

