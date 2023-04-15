Suriya 42 has now gotten its title and it is Kanguva. Makers had previously announced that the title will be dropping on April 16. The film will also be releasing in 10 Indian languages so the makers preferred a common title. The film's teaser will be released in May. Suriya 42: Actor Suriya Sivakumar Is Reportedly Playing a Double Role in His Next Which Marks Disha Patani’s Tamil Debut.

View Title Announcement:

Suriya's periodic drama with Siva has been titled as #Kanguva 💥#Suriya42 — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) April 15, 2023

