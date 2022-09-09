There are several who are mourning the demise of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. She died on September 8 at Balmoral Castle. Singer Mick Jagger took to Instagram to condole her demise. He mentioned in his post, “I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family.” RIP Queen Elizabeth II: Sylvester Stallone Pays Tribute to the ‘Great Queen’ With a Throwback Picture.

Mick Jagger Remembers Queen Elizabeth II

