Here's an official update about the Korean drama series Snowdrop. As the highly-anticipated show is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on February 9 in India. Now, ahead of the show's release, stars Jung Hae-in and Jisoo shared what's on their mind and also thanked fans for the love.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)