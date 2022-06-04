Aadhi Pinisetty’s latest post on Instagram with wife Nikki Galrani is too cute to be missed. While sharing this lovely picture on social media he captioned it as ‘Constant’ to which she reacted with hearts emoji in the comments. Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani Are Married; Check Out Pics from Their Traditional Wedding!

Aadhi Pinisetty And Nikki Galrani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aadhi Pinisetty (@aadhiofficial)

