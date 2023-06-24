Veeran, which released in theatres on June 2, had garnered mixed reaction from the audience. This superhero film written and directed by ARK Saravan is now all set to hit the OTT platform. The film starring Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi, Vinay Rai and Athira Raj will stream on Amazon Prime Video from June 30. Veeran Movie Review: Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi's Superhero Film isn't Electrifying Enough!

Veeran On Prime

Veeran's electrifying powers. a village in peril. a battle like no other⚡#VeeranOnPrime, June 30 pic.twitter.com/VRgsbZLNrx — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 24, 2023

