Helmed by Arivazhagan Venkatachalam, Sabdham is a gripping new eerie thriller that has generated significant buzz following the release of its trailer on February 19. The trailer introduces Avanthika (Lakshmi Menon), who suffers from a chilling affliction: the incessant sound of 1000 bats screaming. Actor Aadhi Pinisetty plays a paranormal investigator who suggests that her condition is linked to otherworldly forces. The film offers a fresh perspective on the genre, enhanced by S Thaman’s atmospheric score. Produced by 7G Films Siva, Sabdham is set for release in theatres on February 28, with a pre-release event on February 21 at Hotel Daspalla in Hyderabad. 'Natural Star' Nani is said to attend the event as the Chief Guest. Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee’s Wedding: Date, Venue, Guest List – All You Need To Know About the Couple’s Big Day.

Watch 'Shabdham' Trailer:

Details on 'Sabdham' Pre-Release Event

The Grand Pre-Release event of #Sabdham is happening on Feb 21st at 6 PM at Hotel Daspalla, Hyderabad! And here’s the big surprise Natural Star @nameisnani will be joining us as the Chief Guest! 🌟 Get ready for a #SoundThriller ❤️‍🔥 From the makers of #Vaishali #SabdhamTrailer… pic.twitter.com/I4y7gr6zYu — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) February 20, 2025

