The makers of Aaraattu today (Feb 15) dropped a new song from the film titled "Thalayude Vilayattu". The lyrical video shows us a feisty Mohanlal in traditional attire fighting baddies and serving kickass looks. The rap song is sung by MG Sreekumar and Fejo. Directed by B Unnikrishnan, the Malayalam film is set to hit the big screens on February 18. Aaraattu: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Mohanlal’s Malayalam Film.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)