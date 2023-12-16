Actor Fahadh Faasil's upcoming Malayalam movie Aavesham will be released in theatres countrywide on April 11, 2024. The actor, known for critically-acclaimed titles such as Take Off, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Malik and Joji, shared the news in a post on Facebook on Friday. AAVESHAM on its way !! Passing on to you from 11 April 2024, Faasil wrote alongside the film's poster. Set in Bangalore, the film is directed by Jithu Madhavan of Romancham fame and features Fahadh in the role of a local gangster. Fahadh Faasil Birthday: From Maheshinte Prathikaaram to Maamannan, a Look at the Best Films of the Versatile Actor (Watch Videos).

According to media reports, Aavesham is set in the same world as Romancham, which was released earlier this year. Procuder Anwar Rasheed's banner, Anwar Rasheed Entertainments, is backing the film, which is co-produced by Faasil's actor-wife Nazriya Nazim through their company Fahadh Faasil and Friends. Fahadh Faasil Starts New Film With Romancham Fame Director Jithu Madhavan (View Pic).

View Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham Promises a Gripping Gangster Saga - Arrives April 11:

Watch out for the #Aavesham in Theatres this Vishu....🔥 pic.twitter.com/Vy7Felgyy6 — ForumKeralam (@Forumkeralam2) December 15, 2023

Besides Aavesham, Faasil will be next in Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to the 2021 Allu Arjun-led blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The actor recently joined the cast of megastar Rajinikanth's upcoming movie Vettaiyan, which also includes Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati and Manju Warrier.