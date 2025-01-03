Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2: The Rule has crossed an impressive INR 1,799 crore globally within just a month (28 days) of its release. Although there has been a slight dip in earnings in recent days, the film continues to outperform other recent releases, including Varun Dhawan’s Baby John. Released on December 5, Pushpa 2, which also stars Fahadh Faasil, has shattered multiple box office records. Notably, the Hindi version of Sukumar's directorial has emerged as the highest-grossing language, contributing significantly to the film's overall revenue and maintaining its dominance across markets. ‘Pushpa 2’ Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun’s Telugu Film Beats Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ in North America As It Crosses USD 15 Million!

'Pushpa 2' Box Office Update

