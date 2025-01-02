As the world welcomed the New Year, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who is currently riding high with the global success of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule, took to social media to wish his fans 2025. Taking to his X (previously Twitter) handle on Wednesday (January 1), he wrote, "Happy New Year to each and every one of you . Happy New year to all my Fans . I l love you all". Meanwhile, Aamir Khan Productions recently congratulated the entire team of Pushpa 2 for the blockbuster success of the film. Through a post on X, they wrote, "Huge congratulations from AKP to the entire team of PUSHPA 2: THE RULE for the blockbuster success of the film! Wishing you continued success onwards and upwards." Responding to the wishes, the Telugu superstar replied, "Thank you very much for your warm wishes. Warm regards to the entire team of AKP." According to the makers, the Sukumar directorial has crossed INR 1700 crore globally. Aamir Khan Wishes Allu Arjun on ‘Blockbuster Success’ of ‘Pushpa 2’ After Film Surpasses INR 1700 Crore Worldwide at Box Office!.

Allu Arjun Extends New Year Wishes to Fans

Happy New Year to each and every one of you . Happy New year to all my Fans . I l love you all 🖤 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 31, 2024

Allu Arjun Thanks Aamir Khan Productions’ for Their Shout-Out to ‘Pushpa 2′

Thank You very much for your warm wishes . Wam Regards to the entire team of AKP 🖤 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 31, 2024

