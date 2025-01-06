Pushpa 2: The Rule has officially become Indian cinema's Industry Hit, smashing records with the highest-ever collection for a movie in India. The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's film has crossed a staggering INR 1831 crores worldwide in just 32 days, leaving a trail of box office dominance. With its larger-than-life action, gripping storyline, and Allu Arjun’s powerhouse performance, Pushpa 2 continues to rule global theatres. The movie’s unstoppable journey is far from over, and fans are still flocking to cinemas to experience the magic. Pushpa 2 is here to stay as an icon of Indian cinematic excellence! ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ Box Office Collection Day 27: Allu Arjun’s Film Set to Cross INR 1800 Crore Mark Worldwide, Aims for Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ INR 2070.3 Crore Record.

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Smashes Records With INR 1831 Crore Worldwide on Day 32

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mythri Movie Makers (@mythriofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)