The makers of Adiyae released the film’s trailer and it glimpses a love tale set in two alternating realities. The three-minute long video showcases the new-age rom-com starring GV Prakash and Gouri G Kishan in the leading roles along with Venkat Prabhu, Madumkesh and Mirchi Vijay in supporting roles. Adiyae, directed by Vignesh Karthick, is all set to be released in theatres on August 25. VNR Trio: GV Prakash Kumar, Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna Team Up to Announce Venky Kudumula’s Upcoming Movie (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Of Adiyae Below:

