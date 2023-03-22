Directed by Venky Kudumula is back with another interesting movie. If you have missed the announcement video of the untitled film then check below. Kudumula's upcoming movie will have Nithiin, Rashmika Mandanna and GV Prakash Kumar as the key characters in the film. Recently, the makers of the film released four minutes video where the actors are conversing with each other. Rashmika on her Instagram captioned it with, "A trio so rare even we are aware." Speaking about the poster it says, “The VNRs are back to poke you and scratch you.” Rashmika Mandanna Feels ‘Bad’ for Not Meeting Her Ardent Fan Who Travelled 900 Km To Meet Her.

Check The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Check The Tweet Here:

The #VNRTrio is back! This time with an Adventurous Entertainer 💥💥 Announcement tomorrow at 4:05 PM 💥💥 Keep guessing & Stay Tuned to https://t.co/EkGoC4uUY8 pic.twitter.com/KVjtRHASCh — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) March 21, 2023

