Agent is the Telugu spy action thriller that stars Akhil Akkineni as Ramakrishna aka Rikki. The actor’s power-packed performance in this film helmed by Surender Reddy has been praised by Twitterati. Many are impressed with his rough and tough avatar in the movie that also stars Mammootty as RAW Chief Colonel Mahadev and Dino Morea as The God. Sakshi Vaidya, Vikramjeet Virk, Sampath Raj also play key roles in this film. Take a look at what movie buffs have said about Agent. Mahesh Babu Goes Gaga Over Akhil Akkineni’s Transformation for Agent, Calls It ‘Stunning’ (View Post).

'Akhil Akkineni Looks Superb'

#Agent Review FIRST HALF: Average A Generic Spy Genre Screenplay 🙂#AkhilAkkineni looks superb but his characterisation gets overboard at times 😶 Production Values are top-notch ✌️ BGM is bad 🙏 Screenplay & writing are below-par 🥲#AgentReview #AgentMovie #Akhil pic.twitter.com/TksfNXr9oK — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) April 28, 2023

'Good Spy Thriller'

#Agent Final Review Akhil entry ❤️‍🔥🔥 Bgm 🔥🔥🔥 Songs 👍 Production Values 🔥🥵 Mammootty One ManShow 💥 Heroine 👎 Love Story 👍 Akhil As RamaKirsha Overall Aa Good Spy Thriller@sudhirchaudhary Mark ❣️#Agent #AkhilAkkieneni #AGENTonApril28th #AgentReview — prabhas 🔥 (@VlogsMovie) April 28, 2023

'Movie Is Good'

Why this much negativity ?? Movie is good , good 1st half followed by average 2nd half . As per performance Akhil did a excellent job , Heroine okish , Mallu uncle acting 🔥 Songs and bgm just okish Movie is not bad , Don't believe Twitter reviews you witness style 🔥#Agent pic.twitter.com/G0NhT9EcdD — SRH 🧡 (@timebokkaraa) April 28, 2023

'Akhil One Man Show'

Akhil One man Show 💥💥💥 Action Sequences Mathram 👌👌👌 Love story 😢😢😢 Songs 😢😢😢 BGM 🥵 Interval And Climax KCPD 💥💥💥 Negetive Reviews patinchukovadhu Movie Bagundhi 👍👍 Rating:3/5 #Agent #AkhilAkkineni pic.twitter.com/NRdRGZP5Xe — Stylish 🌟 Shiva goud AA Dhf (@ShivagoudAA) April 28, 2023

Watch The Trailer Of Agent Movie Below:

