Akhanda is written and directed by Boyapati Sreenu. The film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu and Srikanth in the lead. A pre-release event was held in Hyderabad for which Allu Arjun was also seen in attendance as the chief guest. The actor looked dapper in an all-black suit. He shared a post for team Akhanda ahead of the release of the film, which is on December 2. Allu Arjun shared pictures from the pre-release event and wished the entire team ‘a roaring success’.

Allu Arjun’s Post For Team Akhanda

All the best to #NandamuriBalakrishna garu, #BoyapatiSreenu garu, @ItsMePragya @MusicThaman and the team of #Akhanda for the release on December 2nd. Wishing them a roaring success . pic.twitter.com/uvWcE6eEOc — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) November 27, 2021

