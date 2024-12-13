Telugu superstar Allu Arjun was arrested by the Hyderabad Police today (December 13) in connection with the stampede incident at Sandhya Theatre that resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman. The unfortunate incident took place during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 4. According to the latest updates, the Telangana High Court has granted interim bail to the Telugu superstar in connection with the case. ‘Pushpa 2’ Actor Allu Arjun Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody in Sandhya Theatre Stampede and Death Tragedy.

Allu Arjun Granted Interim Bail by Telangana HC in Stampede Case

Telangana High Court Grants Interim Bail to Allu Arjun for limited period , Defends Actor’s Right to Liberty The Telangana High Court has granted interim bail to actor Allu Arjun for limited period, who was arrested in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede incident during… — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) December 13, 2024

