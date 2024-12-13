Allu Arjun is in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons following his arrest by Hyderabad Police in connection with the tragic death of a woman at Sandhya Theatre. As per latest update, the National Award-winning actor has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. Reportedly, in response, his legal team is preparing to appeal the decision and will approach the High Court. The shocking incident occurred on December 4, during the midnight premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. As Allu Arjun arrived at the venue, fans went into a frenzy, triggering a stampede-like situation, which tragically led to the death of a woman (Revathi). Allu Arjun Criticises Police for Entering Bedroom, Kisses Wife Before Arrest Over ‘Pushpa 2’ Incident (Watch Video).

