Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 has received impressive reviews and veteran actor Anupam Kher too can’t stop going gaga over Sukumar’s directorial. He has also lauded lead actor Allu Arjun’s performance and mentioned ‘hope to work with you soon’. To this the Tollywood star replied saying, “Anupam ji … it’s a pleasure to receive a heartfelt compliment from you. Humbled. So glad you felt all that. Hope to work with you too.”

Anupam Kher Praises Team Pushpa And Allu Arjun

Anupam ji … it’s a pleasure to receive a heartfelt compliment from you . Humbled . So glad you felt all that . Hope to work with you too . Thank you for all the love 🖤 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 29, 2022

