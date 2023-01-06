AR Rahman, the legendary music composer-singer, celebrates his 56th birthday today. Fondly known as ‘Isai Puyal’ and ‘Mozart of Madras’, fans have poured in their love and best wishes for him on Twitter. The music legend has been honoured with prestigious accolades over the years for his works, including six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award and more. Let’s take a look at the pictures, videos and heartfelt messages posted by fans to wish AR Rahman on Twitter. AR Rahman Birthday Special: From Deadpool 2 to Lord of War, 7 Times Hollywood Memorably Borrowed Music Maestro’s Indian Musical Gems.

Happy Birthday, Isai Puyal

Legend Of Music

Celebrating the birth of the single most important person I will ever be devoted to my entire life❤️ its AR Rahman's birthday on 6th Jan& I will be posting 15 fav tracks of mine all day tomorrow 🙏 To the soul who saved, changed,healed & liberated me🙌🙇 TO MY DIVINE #ARRahman pic.twitter.com/Pt9jSfMOdm — 𝕻𝖗𝖎𝖞𝖆𝖓𝖐𝖆🎆🥂🌈 (@priyank65601552) January 5, 2023

The King

Rightly Said

King Of World music No one can compare to him @arrahman 🏌️‍♂️#HappyBirthdayARRahman pic.twitter.com/4jFksTSOhq — Tronil (@Tronil1) January 5, 2023

#HBDARR

The Mozart Of Madras

Wishing the legend Mozart of Madras, Oscar Nayakan, isai puyal @arrahman sir a very Happy Birthday ❤ God bless you always. #ARRahman #HappyBirthdayARRahman pic.twitter.com/2xmpkrc0ID — Tronil (@Tronil1) January 5, 2023

HBD Isai Puyal

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)