The spooky trailer of Aranmanai 4, directed by Sundar C, was unveiled on social media, teasing audiences with a blend of horror, comedy, and drama. The film stars Sundar C himself alongside Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna. The story follows a husband and wife, portrayed by Santhosh and Tamannaah, as they experience a series of unfortunate events. Following the husband's mysterious death in a forest, the trailer hints at supernatural occurrences, leading to the wife's tragic demise. Sundar C's character, the wife's brother, suspects foul play and embarks on a quest for truth. Aranmanai 4: Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna Starrer Film Releases in Theatres This April (View Poster).

Watch the Aranmanai 4 Trailer

