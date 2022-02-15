Veteran actress Bhargavi Narayan passed away on February 14. Popularly known for her works in the Kannada film industry, she was reportedly battling age-related illnesses. Some of her popular films include Eradu Kanasu, Hanthakana Sanchu, Pallavi Anupallavi among others.

Bhargavi Narayan Dies At 84

Sad to hear passing away of Smt Bhargavi Narayan, actor, theatre personality and author. Tremendous contribution to Kannada world. Om Shanti 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/tFQYjjODRi — Somalaram Venkatesh (@serioustaurean) February 14, 2022

