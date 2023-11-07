Actor-filmmaker Pradeep Antony, post his eviction from Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7, broke his silence with a poignant clip on X. Expressing his fatigue with the Bigg Boss scenario, he declared his intent to craft original content, distancing himself from the realm of controversies and hate-driven platforms, stating, "Creating hate is business for a lot of YouTubers and content creators." Allegations from several female contestants within the house about Pradeep's intimidating behavior and unsafe environment stirred debate online. His departure led to a divided internet, with some supporting him while others criticiSe fellow contestants for allegedly making false allegations. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7: Bava Chelladurai Walks Out of Kamal Haasan’s Controversial Reality Show Due to Health Reasons (Watch Video). See Pradeep Antony's Post Here:

To all supporters. I think, I'm done with all this BB stuff. There will be haters, creating hate is business for a lot of youtubers and content creators. Vazhattum. I really want to create my own content and don't want to be stuck in this. Freeya vidunga.#VelaiyaPapoam #MoveOn pic.twitter.com/yZa6xK3z6D — Pradeep Antony (@TheDhaadiBoy) November 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)