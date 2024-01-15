Kamal Haasan hosted the latest seventh season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Tamil, and it concluded with TV actress Archana Ravichandran winning the trophy. The runner-up was Manichandra in Bigg Boss Tamil 7. Starting on October 1, 2023, with 18 contestants, the show later included five wildcard entrants, creating a diverse mix of personalities in the Bigg Boss house. Despite challenges, Archana emerged as the winner in the final showdown against strong contenders like Maya, Mani, Vishnu, and Dinesh. She secured the winner's title and a prize of Rs 50 lakhs, while Maya became the 2nd runner-up. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7: Bava Chelladurai Walks Out of Kamal Haasan’s Controversial Reality Show Due to Health Reasons (Watch Video).

VJ Archana Becomes Bigg Boss Tamil 7 Winner

Bigg Boss Tamil S7 Winner Archana!!🏆 Well Deserved!!! Mokka Season Finally comed to an End!!! pic.twitter.com/oiHkLHCzu9 — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) January 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)