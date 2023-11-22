Vichithra, a former Tamil actress, recently recalled her casting couch experience that made her quit cinema 20 years ago. She shared her experience during her stay in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7. Vichithra said that she was asked to compromise during her early days in the industry. She also added that even after complaining about the incident with the union, no action was taken. "We were put up in a 3-star hotel where my husband was the general manager. There was a party where I met the hero (very famous). He never asked my name, but asked me to come to his room," she said on national TV. Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma Screams 'My Husband Is Back' After Neil Bhatt Shuts Down Khanzaadi During Verbal Spat (Watch Video).

Vichithra Opens About Her Casting Couch Experience:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)