In a recent episode of Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil 7, a mid-week eviction was announced by Bigg Boss. The nominated contestants engaged in the 'BB Puzzle' challenge, racing against time to solve a puzzle. As the clock ticked down, suspense mounted, ultimately revealing that Vishnu and Archana were saved, while Ananya Rao bid farewell after facing eviction. In her parting message, Ananya conveyed affection to her fellow housemates, encouraging them to play well, and expressed gratitude to Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7: Bava Chelladurai Walks Out of Kamal Haasan’s Controversial Reality Show Due to Health Reasons (Watch Video).

Watch Ananya Rao's Eviction From BB Tamil Season 7 Below

