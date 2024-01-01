Mammootty’s latest poster reveal from Bramayugam is sure to leave fans excited on New Year’s Day. Mammukka, as he is fondly called, has dropped a never-seen-before avatar of himself. The poster showcases Mammootty’s character in the dark, his eyes shut, and a heavy headdress with horns and other symbols. This unique look is sure to leave fans intrigued. Bramayugam, directed by Rahul Sadasivan, also features Arjun Ashokan and Sidharth Bharathan. Bramayugam: Mammootty Shares New Poster of His Character and It Looks Wicked! (View Pics).

Bramayugam New Poster

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)