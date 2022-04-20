South star Mammootty has announced the trailer release date and time of his upcoming thriller titled CBI 5: The Brain. In the film, the megastar will be back as the popular character Sethurama Iyer to solve a tricky case. The movie's trailer will release on April 22 at 5 PM IST. CBI 5: The Brain – Mammootty As Sethurama Iyer Is Here To Win Hearts Once Again (View Pic).

Check It Out:

#CBI5TheBrain Official Trailer Releasing On 22/04/2022 at 5 PM IST pic.twitter.com/5kzQICti9J — Mammootty (@mammukka) April 20, 2022

