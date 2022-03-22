Mammootty will be back as CBI officer Sethurama Iyer in the upcoming film titled as CBI 5: The Brain, which is the fifth installment of the CBI film series. The actor has shared an intriguing look of him that showcases his signature style in K Madhu’s directorial. We are sure that Mammukka will win audiences hearts once again in the upcoming investigative thriller that’s written by SN Swamy.

Mammootty in CBI 5: The Brain

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)