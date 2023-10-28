Actor Vikram, known as 'Chiyaan,' has unveiled his next venture, Chiyaan 62, partnering with director SU Arun Kumar. Promising high-octane mass action, the announcement arrived through a teaser, offering viewers a sneak peek into the film's potential. Directed by the acclaimed SU Arun Kumar, the project is anticipated to be an adrenaline-pumping visual spectacle. Thangalaan: Teaser of Chiyaan Vikram and Pa Ranjith's Film to Be Out on November 1 (View Poster).

Watch The Announcement Video Here:

