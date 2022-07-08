Chiyaan Vikram has been hospitalised after he had a ‘mild chest discomfort’. There were rumours doing rounds that the actor suffered heart attack and is being treated for the same. However, that has been refuted by the actor’s manager who also revealed that Vikram is ‘likely to be discharged from hospital in a day’. There are several who have wished the Ponniyin Selvan–1 actor a speedy recovery, including director Thiru. He tweeted ‘Get well soon Vikram sir. Prayers’. Chiyaan Vikram’s Manager Refutes Heart Attack Rumours, Cites ‘Mild Chest Discomfort’ As the Reason for His Ill Health.

Director Thiru Wishes Vikram Speedy Recovery

Get well soon Vikram sir. Prayers 🙏🏻 — Thiru (@dir_thiru) July 8, 2022

