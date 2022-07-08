Tamil superstar Chiyaan Vikram's hospitalisation news on July 8 shocked everyone. Amidst this, there were also reports that the Ponniyin Selvan star suffered a heart attack. But, now Vikram's manager has rubbished those health speculations and revealed that 'mild chest discomfort’ was the reason behind the actor's ill health. Read the statement below. Chiyaan Vikram Hospitalised in Chennai Due to Ill Health – Reports.

Check It Out:

Official statement from #ChiyaanVikram 's Manager.. Mild chest discomfort is the reason for hospitalization.. https://t.co/OCRQKOjEwH — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)