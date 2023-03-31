Nani and Keerthy Suresh's latest release Dasara, which arrived in theatres on March 30, has earned tremendously well at the box office. Reportedly, the period actioner has minted more than Rs 38 crore in India. The flick is written and directed by Srikanth Odela. Congo to the team! Dasara Review: Critics Are Blown Away With Nani's Performance in This Telugu Period Actioner!

Dasara Box Office Collection Update:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)