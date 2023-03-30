Dasara starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh as the leads, released in theatres today (March 30). Helmed by debutant Srikanth Odela, the period actioner happens to be one of the most anticipated Telugu films of the year. The premise of the flick revolves Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani of Telangana. Having said that, early reviews of Dasara is out and going by it we feel that critics have loved the movie. They've luaded Nani's performance. Here, check out review roundup of Dasara below. Dasara: Keerthy Suresh Gifts Gold Coins of 10 Grams Each to 130 Unit Members - Reports.

Track Tollywood: "Dasara has everything for everyone. It’s a bouquet of emotions and has all the elements required for a commercial film. At the same time, it’s not about mindless entertainment, the flow of emotions, and the character’s arc all feel pretty organic and credit goes to Srikanth Odela and Nani for bringing the world of Dasara to life."

Gulte: "The climax of Dasara is one that steals the show. It is a never-before action-packed massacre from Nani and he appears monstrous with a weapon in hand. Overall, Dasara has a common story with an emotional ride and a blend of bewitching action in parts, but it is Nani’s radiance that makes this Dasara blazing." Dasara Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Nani and Keerthy Suresh’s Film!

Watch Dasara Trailer:

Mirchi9: "Overall, Dasara offers terrific visuals and performances that make it worth a watch. If you like raw and rustic dramas and don’t mind the pace and predictability, go ahead with Dasara."

Telugu 360: "Nani delivers career-best performance; we cannot imagine anyone else in Dharani’s role. His Telangana diction is so perfect as well. Keerthy Suresh in de glamour role is just fine; a couple of her scenes are overaction. Dheekshith Shetty as suri a good casting. Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko plays the main villain character and he is good. Samudrakhani got an insignificant role. Saikumar’s role is minimal and so is Jhansi as Keerthy suresh’s mother."

So, after reading the above reviews, are you going to watch Dasara at a theatre near you? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2023 11:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).