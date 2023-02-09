A new pic of Karan Johar with Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya Menon has surfaced online. Looks like the Mollywood couple attended Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s grand wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer. The trio looked stunning in ethnic ensembles. Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Upasana Kamineni Konidela Apologises to Newlyweds For Missing Their Grand Marriage (View Pic).

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)