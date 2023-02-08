South sensation Ram Charan's wife and entrepreneur Upasana Konidela penned an apology to newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra on their wedding post. Upasana apologised to the couple for not attending their wedding due to prior commitments. She wrote in the comment section: "Congratulations. This is so beautiful. Sorry we couldn't be there. Lots of love to both of you." Sidharth Malhotra Weds Kiara Advani! From Ram Charan to Karan Johar, Celebs Wish the Newlyweds.

Kiara and Sidharth got married on February 7 at Suryagrah palace in Jaisalmer. They posted pictures from their wedding ceremony on Tuesday late evening. Kiara looked every inch gorgeous in a pink lehenga. Sidharth wore an ivory shervani with a matching turban. Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Bride's Kaliras Has Sid's Late Pet Pooch Oscar's Photo!

Speaking about work, Sidharth will soon make his web series debut with the upcoming series Indian Police Force, directed by Rohit Shetty. He also has Yodha as one of his upcoming projects. Kiara will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan.

