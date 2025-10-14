In an unfortunate incident in Rajasthan, a Jaisalmer-Jodhpur bus burst into flames in Jaisalmer. Soon after the incident came to light, fire tenders and police were rushed to the spot. It is reported that several people are feared killed or injured in the accident. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said the state government stands with the affected families and is committed to providing them with every possible support. "The incident of a bus catching fire in Jaisalmer is extremely heart-wrenching," his post read. Former Rajasthan CM and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said that he prays to God that there should be minimal loss of life in this accident.

Jaisalmer-Jodhpur Bus Burst Into Flames in Jaisalmer

#WATCH | Rajasthan: A Jaisalmer-Jodhpur bus burst into flames in Jaisalmer. Fire tenders and Police present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/8vcxx5ID1q — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2025

State Government Stands With the Affected Families, Says Bhajanlal Sharma

जैसलमेर से जोधपुर जा रही बस में भीषण आग लगने से कई लोगों के हताहत होने का चिंताजनक समाचार मिला है। मैं ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूं कि इस हादसे में कम से कम जनहानि हो एवं झुलसे हुए लोगों को शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ प्राप्त हो। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 14, 2025

Pray to God That There Be Minimal Loss of Life in This Accident, Says Ashok Gehlot

