Former DGP R Sreelekha posted a video on her YouTube channel and has made new revelations regarding the Malayalam actress’ abduction and assault case. According to her, actor Dileep has no role in this incident and it could rather be some conspiracy behind naming him. She also stated there are no valid evidences against the alleged meet up between Dileep and Pulsar Suni and the latter has been a habitual offender in similar offences in the past. Dileep Assault Case: Memory Card To Be Sent for Scientific Examination in Malayalam Actress’ Abduction Case.

Former DGP R Sreelekha On Dileep’s Case

