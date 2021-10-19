Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming movie Kurup is based on the fugitive Sukumara Kurup and DQ would be seen playing the titular role in this Malayalam film. Directed by Srinath Rajendran, it is story of the nation’s longest wanted fugitive and reports are rife that it is ‘conning soon’. As per the latest update, Kurup will not be releasing on OTT platforms but will have a worldwide theatrical release in November 2021. The makers of Kurup are yet to announce the film’s release date.

Update On The Release Of The Malayalam Film Kurup

#Kurup , it is confirmed #DQ thriller will have a theatrical release worldwide in November 2021. Tentative theatre booking has started in #Kerala through @DQsWayfarerFilm. Earlier there were reports that it could go streaming. #DulquerSalmaan #Kurup #Theatrical pic.twitter.com/iUqWwNSAGL — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) October 19, 2021

