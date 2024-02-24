Earlier SJ Suryah, Selvaraghavan and Prakash Raj joined Dhanush's highly anticipated third directorial Raayan. On February 24, the makers dropped another poster introducing actress Dushara Vijayan to the team. Taking to his X (previously Twitter), Dhanush shared a captivating monochrome photo of the actress lost in thought against the backdrop of city lights. Dushara Vijayan is the latest addition to the star-studded cast of Dhanush's Raayan. Raayan: Prakash Raj Appears Deep in Thought in New Poster From Dhanush’s Film (View Pic).

First Look Poster of Dushara Vijayan From Raayan:

