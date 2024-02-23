After sharing stills of SJ Suryah and Selvaraghavan, the makers have now posted another look, introducing Prakash Raj. The actor’s first look from Raayan depicts him in deep thought. This monochrome picture, featuring high-rises in the backdrop and him seated on a chair, will leave fans intrigued. Written and directed by Dhanush, the film Raayan promises to be an intense thriller. Selvaraghavan in Raayan! Dhanush Shares His Brother’s First Look, Writes ‘Never Thought I’ll Direct You Someday’ (View Pic).

Prakash Raj In Raayan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)