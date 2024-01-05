The Telugu film Eagle was scheduled to be released in theatres on January 13, coinciding with Sankranthi. The film stars ‘Mass Maharaja’ Ravi Teja in the leading role alongside Anupama Parameswaran, Navdeep, Madhoo among others. The actor took to the micro-blogging platform X and announced that his film Eagle has been postponed. Helmed by Karthik Gattamneni, this action thriller will now arrive in theatres on February 9. Helmed by Karthik Gattamneni, this action thriller's delay is attributed to the simultaneous release of several other films such as Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, Dhanush’s Captain Miller, among others. The Mass Maharaja extended his best wishes to films releasing on Sankranthi. Eagle Song 'Gallanthe': Ravi Teja's Dance Moves Steal the Show in This Romantic Track Co-Starring Kavya Thapar (Watch Lyrical Video).

Eagle Movie New Release Date

Taking a step back for the welfare of our Telugu Cinema🤗 A little change in the arrival not in the shot & target 💥#EAGLE from February 9th,2024 :)))) Wishing the very best to all the films releasing this Sankranthi 😊 pic.twitter.com/LU2e7nSmy0 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) January 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)