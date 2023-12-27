The makers of Eagle have got our feet tapping with the release of their latest peppy track "Gallanthe." Sung by the dynamic duo of Kapil Kapilan and Lynn, the song is a vibrant explosion of energy, showcasing Ravi Teja's infectious passion for dance. The music video also offers a sneak peek into the sizzling chemistry between Teja and Kavya Thapar. The romantic glimpses captured amidst the upbeat dance sequences leave us eager to see more of their on-screen magic. Eagle releases in theatres on January 13, 2024. Eagle Teaser: Ravi Teja-Anupama Parameswaran’s Film Promises To Be Mass Entertainer; Karthik Gattamneni Directorial To Arrive in Theatres on January 13, 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch "Gallanthe" Song:

