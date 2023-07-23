Makers of Nithiin- 32 unveiled the title and first look poster of the Telugu film. Nithiin and Sreeleela's upcoming film title Extra Ordinary Man, will hit theatres on December 23 and helmed by writer-turned-director Vakkantham Vamsi. Stay tuned for more such updates about the film. Nithiin Completes 20 Years In Tollywood; Here’s What His Wife Shalini Kandukuri Has To Say.

Check Out The Taran Adarsh's Tweet Here:

