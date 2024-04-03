Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's eagerly awaited film, Family Star, scheduled for release on April 5, has recently been granted a U/A certificate by the CBFC. Helmed by Parasuram, the movie promises to be a heartwarming family drama generating significant anticipation ahead of its debut. However, reports indicate that the CBFC objected to including obscene language in the Telugu romantic comedy during a recent screening in Hyderabad. The board has requested the filmmakers to mute five such words, particularly those featured in scenes set in the United States. Additionally, to adhere to regulatory guidelines, the film underwent alterations to remove excessive liquor labels seen in one of its songs. Despite these modifications, Family Star maintains a runtime of around two hours and 43 minutes. Family Star Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur’s Film!

Family Star Runtime And Certification

